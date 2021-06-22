Jews handle hate from both sides -- Andrew Khitsun

On behalf of myself and other Jews who agree with me, I need to respond to Marc Thiessen's column slamming Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and her antisemitism. Sorry, Mr. Thiessen, but we don’t need your support.
He probably only supports Israel because, according to his Catholic religion, Jesus needs Israel as a place to return to. What about Jewish people then? At that time, they will have to convert to Christianity. What if they don’t want to? They will be destroyed, according to many readings of the Christian faith.
Apart from theological arguments, Thiessen has defended Donald Trump in some of his columns. Trump, in turn, is supported by white power groups and outright Nazis. Who needs enemies when you have friends like these? Unfortunately, we Jewish people have to fight on two (or more) fronts -- against the haters on the right, and haters on the left.
What’s new? Israel has been standing tall for more than 70 years against the 22 countries of the Arab League. And the Jews of today will not go quietly into the night -- under machine guns, into the gas chambers or ovens’ maws. We are well-trained, armed and ready to defend ourselves and others.
Andrew Khitsun, Madison