Jews celebrate, reflect for festival -- Charles Cohen

In trying to explain Rosh Hashanah’s importance for “humanity,” the letter to the editor in Wednesday's State Journal "Rosh Hashanah is vital to humanity" associated the event with Jesus’ possible birthday and the Last Judgment.

The author is free to do so -- Christians have been appropriating Jewish beliefs and practices for some 2,000 years -- but a brief primer on what is, after all, a Jewish festival may be in order.

Rosh Hashanah engenders a profound tension: We celebrate God’s creation while simultaneously scrutinizing our sins in the context of God’s sovereignty and our own mortality. It initiates the Days of Awe, during which, according to tradition, God opens the Book of Life and inscribes our fate for the coming year, judgment that can be tempered by repentance and righteous behavior. A central ritual is blowing the shofar (typically a ram’s horn), a multi-layered practice that, among other meanings, calls the congregation to repent and “reminds” God to be merciful.