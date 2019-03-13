Thanks to the U.S. House of Representatives, which has finally made it fashionable to protest anti-semitism. (Where have they been for the last 230 years?) The remarks by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., are reprehensible, and they must be censured by those of good faith and intent.
With this strong resolution on record in the House, let them also condemn the verbal transgressions of other perpetrators of prejudice in our national leadership. Sadly, there are far too many to list here. But if the House leadership imposes some tangible penalty on Rep. Omar, then other members of that body should receive similar punishment for their slurs against women, various religious and racial groups, those who are gender fluid or those in the LGBT community, immigrants, refugees and any individual who is perceived as different.
Yet, this ostensible protest of anti-semitism worries me, for the American Jewish community again finds itself the unwilling tool of political operatives who act only out of self-interest. I do not feel the love. I feel political opportunism, as the left and the right struggle over who is more "philo-Semitic."
Finding ourselves situated between -- and the object of -- ill-intended politicians is not where anyone should be.
Rabbi Jonathan Biatch, Madison