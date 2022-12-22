Jewish groups aid transgender rights -- Annett Himmel

As a Jewish woman, I am proud of the work that Jewish organizations have done to advance transgender rights and access to reproductive health care.

The Jewish value of Tikkun Olam, or "repairing the world," compels us to stand up for marginalized communities and fight for equality and justice. This commitment to social justice has led many Jewish organizations to support the transgender community in their fight for equal rights and access to health care.

One area where Jewish organizations have made a significant impact is in the field of transgender reproductive health. From advocating for insurance coverage of transgender reproductive health procedures, to providing education and resources to the transgender community, Jewish organizations have been at the forefront of this important work.

Furthermore, Jewish organizations such as the National Council of Jewish Women and Keshet have been vocal supporters of transgender rights, speaking out against discrimination and advocating for inclusive policies.

In a time when transgender individuals face significant challenges and discrimination, it is more important than ever that we stand in solidarity with the transgender community and support their rights.

Annett Himmel, Middleton

The Mendota Marsh collection