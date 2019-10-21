I have not seen any reporting on the fundamental purpose of spending billions of dollars on the placement of 18 F-35 jets at Truax Field in Madison. What are these warplanes protecting us from? A Russian invasion? It’s like a rerun of "Dr. Strangelove."
The Russians have invaded us in a well-documented omnipresent stealth operation that has corrupted our electoral process. This has been compounded by the Russians' unscrupulous exploitation of our social media to distort and confuse the essence of public policy issues.
All the jets and bombs in the world can’t save us from this intrusive undermining of our democracy, which these jets ostensibly protect.
Instead, let’s invest in critical infrastructure, including securing the electoral system, cleaning our water resources, and rebuilding crumbling roads, bridges and public school buildings. How about raising teachers' salaries and doubling the number of teachers in our schools.
These investments would far exceed 65 jobs, and would be a better strategy to build our future regional economy.
Martin A. Preizler, Madison