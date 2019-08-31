Wednesday's letter to the editor "Fighter wing is key asset to state" gushed enthusiastically about the possibility of having F-35s based here in Madison, calling their thunderous racket “the sound of freedom.”
I would humbly suggest it is the sound of something quite different -- namely corporate hogs feeding at that most generous of troughs: the Pentagon money pit.
It is bad enough that the peace and tranquility of hundreds in our community is disrupted on a regular basis, not to mention the devaluing of their homes and property. But to be reminded daily of the bloated and corrupt military industrial complex makes the presence of these machines of death truly disturbing.
That our so-called liberal U.S. senator, Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, is pushing this is appalling. Write her and let her know you oppose this cacophonous waste of millions.
Craig Piersma, Waunakee