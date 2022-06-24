Jets may make golf course unplayable -- Celeste Robins

Referring to front-page article "Renovations underway for TPC Wisconsin" in Tuesday's Wisconsin State Journal, I wonder what the PGA Tour players will think about having to play with the F-35 fighter jets taking off and landing in close proximity?

These jets may be significantly louder than the F-16s that are at Truax Field in Madison now. This is a toxic level of sound, even according to the military's own environmental impact statement. The worst levels are at takeoff and landing.

I imagine this would throw off anyone's level of playing, let alone for a championship match. Then of course, children are in schools and playing outside in the affected area.

This noise toxicity will affect learning, playing and development for everyone in the area.

Celeste Robins, Madison