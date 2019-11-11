Because economic arguments for bringing F-35 fighter jets to Madison are compelling, opponents rely on the negative impacts the jets will have on the city’s residents. Because the most vociferous residents are split on the issue, opponents stress the disproportionate negative impacts on communities of color, low-income communities and children.
But what’s overlooked is that the next choice for the jets is Dannelly Field in Montgomery, Alabama. This airport also is situated among low-income communities of color which surely have children and likely don’t have anything such as Madison’s Isthmus crowd to advocate for them.
Montgomery has significantly lower income levels and dramatically lower home prices than Madison. The poverty rate is significantly higher, perhaps resulting in more desperation for any promise of a boon.
Montgomery will likely welcome the jets, which may keep them out of our backyard. I don’t know whether they’ll do poor communities in Alabama any good, but then I haven’t heard that question come up here, either.
John Costello, McFarland