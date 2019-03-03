Putting the F-35 fighters in Madison makes us more at risk of counter-strike targeting, not safer.
The government entities involved in polluting our soil, air and water are willing to spend over $1.5 billion on just the 18 F-35s at Truax, not counting their operation and maintenance. That is 1,000 times more than they are allocating for cleanup of military pollution.
These jets can't defend against hyper-sonic missiles or space-based weapons and simply represent a poor investment of the military industrial complex. They also incentivize escalation in the arms race. The two most pressing crises humans face are mutually assured destruction and environmental degradation.
Truax military base represents a localization of these threats with immediate costs and an overstated economic benefit. It decreases the surrounding property value, prevents more beneficial uses of the area and is poisoning us. It is time to clean up and shut down the base.
Alex Kalfayan, Pleasant Springs