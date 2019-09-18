So much debate is surrounding the F-35s. Truax Field in Madison is good for our local economy -- period.
We have a regional airport that has many different types of planes taking off and landing constantly. This has a much more substantial noise impact than the fighter jets, which only take off and land twice daily. The average decibel level in the area where the jets fly is comparable to a vacuum cleaner.
While waiting for a town hall meeting to begin recently, I overheard a conversation behind me. A woman stated she had gotten used to the noise of the jets, but she felt that if she complained enough, she might get some federal money out of it. Perhaps this better explains the motivation behind all of the complaining.
Sandy Pelc, McFarland