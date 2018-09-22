He looked at the Catholic Church, and Jesus wept.
What must be done to clean up this scandal? The lay people, you and I, must demand it. A few bishops and priests are guilty of commission of these sins, but many more bishops and priests are guilty of the sin of omission.
Guilty or not, all bishops and priests must demand their guilty peers be removed from pastoral duties, and the information should be turned over to the authorities. They must stop avoiding this issue. Avoiding it only contributes to the cover up. The church hierarchy must hear our call.
Jesus weeps.
We love our Catholic religion, but our church is stained.
William and Nancy Curley, Poynette