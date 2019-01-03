“Come, follow me,” Jesus said, “and I will make you fishers of men.” This was Jesus’ plan 2,000 years ago, and it remains his plan today. It’s more than just a call to follow, it’s a call for spiritual growth and action.
But too many of us stopped our spiritual growth in our young adult years. We expect our church to entertain us, make us feel good about ourselves, and be comfortable. We expect our priests or pastors to do everything for us at the drop of a hat. But Jesus’ plan isn’t for self-centered churches. He wants us to be more than just followers. He wants us to be fishers -- of people.
We need to be in meaningful and intentional relationship with others. Encouraging them to grow spiritually. It’s a continuous process. We grow and mature spiritually, then reach out to the next person, and so on. It’s truly a life-long journey.
Conditions in the world seem to be worsening daily. It’s time for all of us to get out of the pews, help our churches get organized, and take the good news of Jesus into our communities and the world. God be with you on this exciting journey.
Jeff Kuchenbecker, Madison