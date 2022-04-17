Jesus suffered for all of our sins -- Aaron Helmer

Once a year on Easter, the cross of Christ becomes our focus.

The death and resurrection of Jesus is celebrated. In the Bible we have some of the words of Jesus as he suffered on the cross. “My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?” (Mathew 27:46). How can Jesus, the son of God, make this statement and be forsaken by God?

“For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.” (2 Corinthians 5:21). Jesus Christ not only suffered a terrible physical death on the cross, but having no sin of his own he became sin for us, forsaken by God. God the father poured out the wrath we deserve on Jesus -- our substitute.

Is this well with your soul today? This Easter, don’t simply look at the cross of Jesus, but personally accept his sacrifice in your place by faith and receive eternal life in Christ. There is no other way to heaven than faith in Jesus. As the hymn "It Is Well with My Soul" by Horatio Spafford states, “My sin, not in part but the whole, is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more.”

Aaron Helmer, Ripon