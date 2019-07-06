A recent letter to the editor "Jesus didn't preach about abortion" asserts that it is "sacrilegious" for Christians to cite Jesus Christ as support for their anti-abortion stance.
The Old Testament, in the sixth of the Ten Commandments, clearly states, "Thou shall not kill," and in the New Testament, Jesus clearly states in several places that he came not to abolish the laws, but to fulfill them.
Indeed, Jesus even raises the bar by stating that it is not only wrong to break the commandments, it is henceforth wrong to even contemplate breaking them.
It is both faith and science that assure us abortion is taking a life, killing a human at the earliest stage of development.
Linda Kelly, Middleton