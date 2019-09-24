Society has too much division of people by race, religion, skin color and economics. That is a shame. Together we make the world go 'round. Life would be boring if we were all the same.
Public schools are a great place to foster togetherness. With a mixture of people in classes, homerooms and during lunchtime, we have an opportunity for the community to be one, to become friends, to possibly learn and appreciate differences in traditions and views.
When you start to divide students through beliefs, such as the “Jesus lunch” in Middleton, you decrease those times and opportunities to be an undivided community. Instead you foster the mentality of “us vs. them.” We do not need more of that.
That attitude can be carried over into the classrooms and life, as it has been at Middleton High School. It seems best practice to have these types of religious meetings outside of school hours or at a private Christian school.
During the public school day let the students embrace togetherness and let them practice the act of acceptance needed to make our society a better place -- one nation under g-d, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Cari DiTullio, Middleton