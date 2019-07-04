I have chosen to follow the teaching of Jesus and believe in the truth of the entire Bible. One doesn't pick and choose which verses to believe, but accepts the entire word.
Beginning with the Ten Commandments, man is instructed in Exodus 20:13 "You shall not murder." The words spoken by Jesus in Matthew 5:21 are: "You shall not murder, and anyone who murders will be subject to judgment.’"
Abortion is killing a human being made in God's image. I am sorrowful for those who choose abortions, but I do not judge them. That task is left to God. I am also saddened by the condition of our country and the decline in morals, kindness and compassion of its citizens.
We as a country will be judged by God for what we have become. Laws are created by man -- but the truth never changes. God is forgiving, but man must ask forgiveness and seek redemption through Jesus. My heart bears deep sadness for those who find themselves in dire situations and believe that killing their own child is a better alternative than life.
Wouldn't adoption be a better choice?
Kathleen Martens, Fitchburg