Jesus is at heart of Christmas -- Dave Glomp

Despite all the hustle, bustle and commercialism of Christmas holidays today, we must always remember the true meaning of Christmas. For on that night so very long ago, God -- our creator and the creator of the universe -- gave us the greatest gift of all. He shared with us, his one and only son, Jesus Christ, the savior of the world, in the flesh, given to show God’s overwhelming love for humanity.
And though it is thought that Jesus Christ was only physically with us for about 33 years, his teachings and guidance are everlasting in the Scriptures. After his death and resurrection, he still lives around and within us all, forever as the holy spirit. He promised that all who believe in him and renounce their sins will live forever with him in heaven. What a gift. Nothing like it has ever been given.
This gift of love was born in the lowliest of circumstances, in a stable, in a feeding trough (the manger), to a chosen couple, Mary and Joseph. His love, blessings and grace were for everyone regardless of religion, race or ethnicity. It is up to us to embrace and never forget this gift of everlasting life and love.
Dave Glomp, Madison