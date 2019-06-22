Some of the most bizarre letters to the editor are those from people who self-identify as Christians and say they're anti-choice "for religious reasons."
That is impossible.
Actual Christians follow the teachings of Jesus. Those teachings are more powerful than the pronouncements of ministers, priests, bishops or kings. His ideas are clearly and fully laid out in the New Testament.
I wonder if anti-choicers ever actually read what he said. Jesus discussed every matter that he thought was important, but not one word about abortion. Not a single word. As a wise, compassionate and understanding man, he must have thought it was none of his business.
Anti-abortion activists who falsely claim his blessing, and invent or distort his scripture to bring it in line with their own peculiar purposes, need to think twice. Sacrilege is not a light crime.
Margaret Benbow, Madison