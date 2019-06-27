The author of Sunday's pro-choice letter to the editor "Jesus didn't preach about abortion" stated that Jesus never spoke on the topic of abortion. Ignoring for the moment that abortion was a rare consideration 2,000 years ago, think about Mary's situation.
Here we had a young, single woman who was pregnant and being supported by a man, Joseph, who was not even the mother of the baby. If that happened today, it is very likely the baby would have been aborted.
I can't help wonder about the millions of babies being aborted in our modern times, and the human potential being lost. It saddens me.
Marcel Thoma, Oregon