LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Jesus can comfort our divided nation -- Tom Trow

"For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called wonderful counselor, mighty God, everlasting father, prince of peace" -- Isaiah 9:6

In a time when division marks the politics or our country -- threatening relationships with friends, family and coworkers -- how comforting to know that when Jesus reigns the world will finally know peace. Human governments have never stood the test of time due to the corruption of mankind, but of the increase of Jesus' government and peace there shall be no end.

What a wonderful time of year to remember that Jesus was born on Earth as a baby, and has promised to return.

Tom Trow, Madison

