Jeffrey Copeland is leader our schools need -- Rosalie Migas

I was heartened to read that the Madison School Board reinstated Principal Jeffrey Copeland at Sennett Middle School.
He obviously is a dynamic leader who is able to create a safe environment -- a first step in allowing learning to take place. Given the requirements that Madison School District is requiring of Copeland for reinstatement, my hope is that this doesn't soured him on his commitment to Sennett. He obviously is a superb principal who could probably be hired by any district that values strong and effective leadership.
Rosalie Migas, Madison