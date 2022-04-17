Jefferson was not a fan of slavery -- Tom Raschke

Will the current effort to rename Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Madison address anything of substance about Jefferson?

Economist and historian Thomas Sowell and others have pointed out many examples of Jefferson's initiatives to eliminate slavery. For example, he drafted a Virginia law that prohibited the importation of enslaved Africans and publicly called it a "moral depravity" and a "hideous blot." Yet he continued to own enslaved people and considered them inferior to whites.

He stated his ambivalence best when he wrote about slavery: "As it is, we have the wolf by the ear, and we can neither hold him, nor safely let him go. Justice is in one scale, and self-preservation in the other."

Jefferson also wrote the immortal political statement in the Declaration of Independence: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness"

It is ridiculously simplistic to reduce Jefferson's lifetime to, "He owned slaves, so his name has to go." Like moving a 70-ton boulder, this renaming may allow administrators to signal their anti-racist bona fides, but it contributes nothing toward understanding him or slavery.

Tom Raschke, Madison