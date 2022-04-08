Jarchow is using Trump's playbook -- Michael R. Anderson

Monday's article "GOP hopefuls offer contrasts" was about the two Republicans running for the opportunity to compete with Attorney General Josh Kaul for his job this fall.

One of them, Eric Toney, is running on his experience and his ability to put criminals in prison. The other, Adam Jarchow, is “tired of ‘woke liberalism’ and would like to go hunting with Kyle Rittenhouse.” Republican campaign strategist Zack Roday said Jarchow is “like a dog on a bone,” whereas Toney, even though he’s experienced and is a nice person, is running a campaign “from the past.”

I was dismayed but not surprised at the description of Jarchow’s strategy. He’s showing party members he will follow Donald Trump's script that’s heavy on anger and lies and very light on issues. This should stir up the extremist base of the Republican Party.

It’s sad to hear that basing a campaign on issues and experience is something from the past. Political divisions are not new. But four years of Trump have pushed the already right-wing Republican Party further to the right and have apparently convinced some candidates that a vile, take-no-prisoners approach is the best way to win.

Michael R. Anderson, Madison