The beauty of our U.S. Constitution is in its flexibility to guide governance in ways that best support our humanity.

That flexibility is gained through contemporary interpretation. Let’s not forget that the Constitution was once used to prop up slavery and to deny women and minorities the right to vote.

Two common theories of constitutional interpretation are originalism and pragmatism. Today’s U.S. Supreme Court is hiding its conservative ideology behind originalism in certain areas, including abortion. Our Constitution can be flexible enough to adapt to standard of care for women’s reproductive health care in the 21st century -- something our Founding Fathers knew nothing about, so how could they specifically include it in the Constitution?

A pragmatist approach to interpretation considers practical consequences, promotes the public good and allows society to benefit from scientific and medical advances and analysis of past data, especially in relation to harm.

Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law pushing women closer to death before allowing treatment is dangerous and was instituted before Wisconsin women had the right to vote.

All Supreme Court justices influence the scales of justice. For state Supreme Court, vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz, the reasonable, upstanding, more pragmatic constitutionalist.

Our lives depend on it.

Heidi C. Hallett, Oconomowoc

