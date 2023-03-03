Judge Janet Protasiewicz has provided the public with an honest answer to about her feelings on abortion.

This is in stark contrast to what recent U.S. Supreme Court nominees have said to the public. A number of these nominees described the 1972 Roe v. Wade decision as settled law. Yet as justices on the court they voted to overturn the Roe decision and in doing so have tossed much of the country into turmoil.

I believe the majority of the American people were happy with the status of abortion before the 2022 decision to overturn Roe. People support access to birth control, "morning after" pills and early abortions. People support exceptions for health of the mother and cases of incest and rape. Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law is clearly out of step with 2023 ideas about abortion.

The Wisconsin Legislature, working with the governor, could craft a new law that reflects the current thinking on abortion. Or the courts can decide the validity of a law passed at the time that women were not even allowed to vote.

Protasiewicz's honesty and her election to the state Supreme Court on April 4 will send a clear message about our state's feeling about women's reproductive health.

Mark K. Allen, Madison

