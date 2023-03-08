As usual, some horrible, vicious and misleading ads are showing up prior to the final voting in the state Supreme Court race. Wouldn't it be a refreshing change if candidates would stick to the facts?

That being said, I do find it interesting that Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz has one ad in which she states she that she believes in the right to choose for women in Wisconsin. There are a couple of problems with this: First, since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe vs. Wade, our state law banning abortion has become the law of the land in Wisconsin. And second, this red herring should not be the single issue determining a vote for a candidate for such a responsible position.

It may well be that Wisconsin may pass legislation in the future giving Wisconsin women some choices not currently available to them. But that is not the case now, and Protasiewicz should be mindful that the role of the Supreme Court is interpretation, not legislation.

If she doesn't know that, what is she doing running for this position?

Nancy L. Wild, Beaver Dam

