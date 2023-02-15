From the former president to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and now U.S. George Santos, R-New York -- many Republicans are elected by spilling a pack of lies. Once in office, majority rule no longer applies.

This dismissal of the will of the people is no more evident than in Wisconsin. Republicans continue to control our state Senate and Assembly because they zigzagged district maps to favor themselves — and conservative judges have joined the bandwagon.

Voters have elected Gov. Tony Evers twice, and voters have elected most other Democratic candidates in statewide races -- not to mention President Joe Biden won here. Even though more Democrats vote for district seats also, extreme gerrymandering assures Republican authority over our Legislature and also U.S. House seats. The majority wants fair maps and elections, commonsense gun laws and women’s right to choose. None of this matters to the GOP.

We are fortunate Evers' veto can stop some Republican extremism, but high-profile cases usually end up before the state Supreme Court, which has been controlled by those cut from the same cloth (former Justice Michael Gableman comes to mind).

Please vote for Janet Protasiewicz for Wisconsin Supreme Court in Tuesday's primary and again on April 4.

With her experience and common sense, perhaps we can get back to some resemblance of democracy.

Floyd Munro, Randolph

