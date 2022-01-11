Jan. 6 wasn't our nation's darkest day -- David J. Rizzo

Friday's letter to the editor "We saw Jan. 6 riot with our own eyes" called Jan. 6, 2021, “The darkest day in American history.” Everyone describes the acts of the riotous mob on that day as despicable and sad.

But to say it was a darker day than Sept. 11, 2001, when we all saw with our own eyes terrorists fly hijacked jets into the twin towers on a suicidal mission to murder as many people as they could, is an abomination. To compare it to Dec. 7, 1941, as Kamala Harris did, when Japanese aircraft attacked our Pacific fleet killing thousands of military personnel and innocent civilians, is outrageous.

We’ve seen with our own eyes the assaults on police, the looting and burning of businesses and the rampant rise in violent crime. We’ve seen with our own eyes the tragic results of bail reform laws that release serial offenders to prey on unsuspecting and law-abiding citizens. One more child is killed in a drive-by shooting. One more cop is killed in a cowardly execution. One more business is looted out of existence.

Some would like you to close your eyes. Keep them open. There’s a lot more to see.