Jan. 6 wasn't our nation's darkest day -- David J. Rizzo

Jan. 6 wasn’t our nation’s darkest day
Friday’s letter to the editor “We saw Jan. 6 riot with our own eyes“ called Jan. 6, 2021, “The darkest day in American history.” Everyone describes the acts of the riotous mob on that day as despicable and sad.
But to say it was a darker day than Sept. 11, 2001, when we all saw with our own eyes terrorists fly hijacked jets into the twin towers on a suicidal mission to murder as many people as they could, is an abomination. To compare it to Dec. 7, 1941, as Kamala Harris did, when Japanese aircraft attacked our Pacific fleet killing thousands of military personnel and innocent civilians, is outrageous.
We’ve seen with our own eyes the assaults on police, the looting and burning of businesses and the rampant rise in violent crime. We’ve seen with our own eyes the tragic results of bail reform laws that release serial offenders to prey on unsuspecting and law-abiding citizens. One more child is killed in a drive-by shooting. One more cop is killed in a cowardly execution. One more business is looted out of existence.
Some would like you to close your eyes. Keep them open. There’s a lot more to see.
David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg
Jan. 6 was worst day in our history
Jan. 6, 2021, was the worst day in America’s history.
It was far worse than 9/11 or Dec. 7, 1941, because this attack came from Americans claiming to be patriotic. But patriots don’t seek savage revenge for a legitimate election. Traitors do.
Yet two-thirds of Republicans say it wasn’t an insurrection (despite chants to hang the vice president) and half think the mob was “defending freedom.” I would like to think that those Republicans aren’t traitors, but their actions speak otherwise.
Only one party is restricting voting rights, wants more guns on school property, wants control of COVID-19 funds and wants to eliminate unemployment insurance. Only one party is still contesting proven election results, still polishing the ex-president’s boots as he crushes them, still promoting COVID vaccine refusals and still listening to liars on television. The list goes on and on.
Democratic countries are worried about America’s democracy, and you should be to. The rebellion was a wake-up call. We must be vigilant in protecting our freedom — not only from foreign enemies, but from uninformed domestic rebels.
Phil Speth, Oregon
State lawmakers don’t value seniors
By now it’s very clear from multiple sources of COVID-19 data that seniors are much more susceptible to death than younger people, even when those seniors are fully vaccinated.
So where are the anti-discrimination lawsuits against the state and municipal governments that pass laws and rules prohibiting simple, proven actions that help protect seniors from death from COVID-19, such as masking and distancing?
Similarly, where are the lawsuits against state and municipal governments that fail to pass laws and rules that help protect seniors against death from COVID-19? By banning actions that protect seniors, and by failing to require protections, both these actions are discriminatory on the basis of age.
I am horrified that so many of our political and government “leaders” willingly discriminate against seniors. I’m as horrified that such discrimination against seniors is apparently fine and dandy with the many people who elect these discriminatory “leaders” to represent them.
The results are clear: disproportionately high death rates of seniors from COVID-19.
Now I know how little most state legislators in Wisconsin value seniors such as myself: very little or not at all.
Melanie Foxcroft, Middleton
Choose democracy over totalitarianism
Republicans can’t go any lower. Or can they?
They huddled under desks, behind barracked doors as mobs broke glass, beat police and damaged the U.S. Capitol building. But recently, most Republicans didn’t bother to show up for a moment of silence to remember and thank those who fought to protect them.
People died. People were injured. But many Republicans seem to think Jan. 6, 2021, was a conspiracy.
Where does Republican loyalty lie? With our Constitution? With our democracy? With the people who elected them?
Their loyalty seems to lie with the Donald Trump cult of lies. Yes, it is a cult. How else do you describe those who blindly follow someone who spews lies like “Old Faithful” spews water.
It is shameful and also fearful. Pay attention people. The world is watching. Will our democracy be crushed like it has been in so many other countries, or will we still be a leader of democracy? We can choose — we must choose democracy over tyranny.
As the 1951 book “The Origins of Totalitarianism” by philosopher Hannah Arendt informs us, “Before mass leaders seize the power to fit reality to their lies, their propaganda is marked by its extreme contempt for facts as such, for in their opinion fact depends entirely on the power of man who can fabricate it.”
Suzanne Poggio, Verona
Fitzgerald has failed democracy
As a resident of the 5th Congressional District, I would like to commend the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jan. 6 editorial, “History will tarnish 3 in state GOP,” for calling out U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, for his failure to uphold his oath and defend democracy.
During his one year in office, Fitzgerald has failed to represent his constituents and has allowed his extreme partisan views to dictate his actions in Congress. Not only did he vote to throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election, he has voted to thwart the efforts of the House of Representatives to investigate the events of Jan. 6.
Fitzgerald and his actions are the best reason I can think of to make sure that we have fair election maps for the 2022 election. His current gerrymandered district means he is accountable to no one and can continue to expose his hyperpartisan views.
Fitzgerald must have anticipated some negative feedback concerning his votes because he is currently showering the residents of his district with full-page flyers telling us what a good job he has done representing us in Washington.
Fitzgerald has failed democracy and should be replaced.
Richard Brouillard, Waterloo
Republicans are the enemy within
The Republicans in the 2022 elections might seize the House of Representatives. If so, they would dissolve the Jan. 6 commission and could pardon all rioters of all crimes, known and unknown, including destruction of property and the death of a Capitol police officer.
The mob would win. Democracy would lose. Historians might wonder, “How could the Americans who saved the world for democracy in World War II not prevail at home?”
Why? Because many GOP-controlled states are trying to steal the voting rights of nonwhites.