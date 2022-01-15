Jan. 6 wasn't a legitimate protest -- Wayne Bruno

One year after Jan. 6, 2021, some politicians are attempting to justify what went on in the nation's capital by comparing it to the summer of 2020 in cities such as Portland, Oregon. This brings to mind the cliché, "comparing apples to oranges."
While I don't condone the violence or methods used in Portland, as a white male, I know that I also can't fully identify with the frustration of people of color, especially males of color. The purpose of those protests was to call out racial injustice and inequities in policing in America. Subsequent trials have clearly shown these inequities do exist. This is the orange.
The apple is the attempt to overturn the results of an election while chanting about hanging political leaders. It is the attempt to stop the government from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.
It's impossible to compare a social justice movement for fair treatment to an insurrection that attempted to crush American democracy. Those who assaulted the U.S. Capitol and the legislators and others who encouraged them to bring this sad moment in America were not patriots. They should be seen as people who committed treason and sedition and should be prosecuted as felons.
These rotten apples poison the barrel.
Wayne Bruno, Merrimac