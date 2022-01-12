Jan. 6 was worst day in our history -- Phil Speth

Jan. 6, 2021, was the worst day in America's history.
It was far worse than 9/11 or Dec. 7, 1941, because this attack came from Americans claiming to be patriotic. But patriots don't seek savage revenge for a legitimate election. Traitors do.
Yet two-thirds of Republicans say it wasn't an insurrection (despite chants to hang the vice president) and half think the mob was "defending freedom." I would like to think that those Republicans aren't traitors, but their actions speak otherwise.
Only one party is restricting voting rights, wants more guns on school property, wants control of COVID-19 funds and wants to eliminate unemployment insurance. Only one party is still contesting proven election results, still polishing the ex-president's boots as he crushes them, still promoting COVID vaccine refusals and still listening to liars on television. The list goes on and on.
Democratic countries are worried about America's democracy, and you should be to. The rebellion was a wake-up call. We must be vigilant in protecting our freedom -- not only from foreign enemies, but from uninformed domestic rebels.