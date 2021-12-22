 Skip to main content

Jan. 6 was an act of terrorism -- Dennis B. Appleton
The Jan. 6 commission, despite the increasingly desperate tactics of former President Donald Trump and his cadre of Republican bootlickers, continues to close in on the sad and frightening truth about the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

It is becoming more apparent by the day that Trump was fully aware and supportive of the reprehensible acts that forever tarnished our democracy.

The Oxford English dictionary defines terrorism as "the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims."

When the full factual accounting has been completed, Trump should be held accountable for his dangerous and disgraceful involvement, and prosecuted for his acts against the United States. Only then will heretofore elusive justice be rightly and fully served.

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison

