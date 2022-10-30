Jan. 6 riots were based on a lie -- Lisa Kass

Can we once and for all clear up the comparisons between the Jan. 6 insurrection and the violent protests of 2020? U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, wants you to believe that the insurrection was no big deal while protesting police brutality is so much worse.

What are the facts and what are the opinions?

Violent protests are not acceptable. But the reason behind the protests are important. The killings of George Floyd, Daunte Wright and Breonna Taylor at the hands of the police are true and reprehensible. The insurrection was based on a lie. The 2020 election was not stolen, nor did evidence show widespread voter fraud.

The insurrection was planned ahead of time, and some members of Congress helped stoke the protest. Johnson would like us to believe he had no idea what was in the papers containing a list of fake electors he was asked to deliver to Vice President Mike Pence. He said he was only briefly involved. That means he was involved in the attempted coup.

The Black Lives Matter protests were not pre-planned but a culmination of anger against a very real problem in this country -- policing policies that are unjust.

Lisa Kass, Madison