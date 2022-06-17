Jail failure should be end for Joe Parisi -- Thomas Willan

It is time for a change in leadership in Dane County. County Executive Joe Parisi is the guy who has been in charge of Dane County since 2011, and the citizens still don't have a new jail.

Why not sell the $10 million farm he bought for prairie land to make up the $10 million he is now short for the new jail? Parisi's good at passing the buck. He should tell taxpayers what the new jail will cost them personally on their tax bill.

It's time to retire Parisi -- he has no concept of reality when it comes to public safety. He's buying prairie grass for the citizens of Dane County when the real need is a public safety building. Whomever was sleeping at the wheel when they built the current jail -- which doesn't allow them to add on -- should be held accountable.

There needs to be eight-year term limits on the county executive and County Board members so we can all be represented by political passion instead of personal political power.

It's time for Parisi to go so we can find a real solution to our jail problem.

Thomas Willan, Cottage Grove