Jagler must answer to press and voters -- Richard Brouillard

The State Journal is right to challenge the Wisconsin Republican Party and Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, for their unethical use of the newspaper’s logo to pretend that he has received the newspaper's endorsement in the April 6 election for a state Senate seat. What is most troubling about this is Jagler's unwillingness to respond to the paper’s inquiry about the use of unethical advertising.

Jagler is able to ignore requests from the press because of the gerrymandered district he represents. Earlier this month, he did the same thing when questioned about his unwillingness to participate in a candidate forum that was hosted by the Watertown Branch of the American Association of University Women. Jagler declined the invitation to appear at the forum. Not only did Jagler skip the forum, he failed to respond to press inquiries into his absence. I believe this demonstrates that Jagler believes he is not accountable to voters and the press.