I want to echo the sentiments of many that Jack and Marian Bolz, who both recently passed away, have been incredible forces in bettering our Dane County community.

While they will be missed, their tireless efforts and selfless contributions must be celebrated. Their advice, hands on work, volunteering and financial support to build a better world are role models for so many of us. The impact of their many contributions to the arts, environment and other areas will continue for generations to come and will help sustain our Dane County community through the challenging times ahead.