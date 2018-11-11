Socialism is not social programs. The author of the Oct. 17 letter to the editor "Socialism is key to nation's success" obviously has not read the "Communist Manifesto" by Karl Marx.
Marx advocated the overthrow of the owners of production (bourgeoisie) by the workers (proletariat) supported by a one-party government. In 1917 Vladimir Lenin overthrew the czar to make Russia the first socialist state under Marxism. He ruled by the barrel of a gun, not the ballet box. His government controlled the economy, private property, human rights, the press and virtually all aspect of society. Those who resisted were either put in a gulag or shot.
Programs such as Social Security were instituted by freely elected politicians who supported our U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Such a system made the United States one of the great wonders of the world.
Socialist one-party countries (such as Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela) have fewer freedoms and their standards of living are pitiful. Those who think socialism leads to success need to read history and see the plight of those who live under this jack-boot form of government.
Raymond Unger, Madison