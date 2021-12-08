Jabs, not masks, key to ending virus -- Carey Fleischmann

Dane County and Madison's public health director, Janel Heinrich, has said masking is an “an incredibly important layer of protection." Dane County Sup. Holly Hatcher says, "Wearing a mask is a simple thing to do."
Heinrich will continue issuing mask mandates until kingdom come with this attitude. Dane County residents will continue to be the only people in Wisconsin under a mask mandate, issued by Heinrich -- an unelected official. Heinrich apparently has no motivation to end the mask mandate because it is so "simple."
She is wrong.
Vaccination is the key to going on with life and not being constantly afraid of catching COVID-19 and covering your face everywhere you go. If you are vaccinated and still feel vulnerable due to health issues, wear a mask if you want to. I am a healthy vaccinated adult and feel no need to wear a mask. I am sick of it. Everyone I talk to is sick of it. It isn't normal to hide your face and smile.
The unvaccinated are unfortunately willing to take the risk of getting COVID. I don't want to wear a mask because of them. They have decided for themselves, not for me.