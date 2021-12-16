Izzy's story puts sports in perspective -- Bob Viking

I read the cover of the Wisconsin State Journal's Sports section Wednesday. It’s usually UW volleyball, football, hockey and basketball, and a Bucks or Packers story.
But Wednesday, all that was put into second place importance when I read about Izzy Eaton, the 8-year-old girl with the intestinal disorder that does not allow her to digest food.
I thought that was enough to make me see sports aren’t everything. But then the story said she carries a backpack with tubes running to her body. I put the paper down at that point and stopped reading. I realized that Jim Polzin’s story just put the entire sports program for UW, the Bucks and the Packers in proper prospective.
Win, lose or draw, it’s sports. Izzy was the star of the entire front page. Bless her family and the volleyball ladies for showing how much they care. It hit home to me that sports is just sports, fun to follow and enjoy, but not life or death.
Izzy is real life, not sports.
Thanks to Polzin for writing that story. There was such value in it. Please keep us updated with Izzy’s story.
Bob Viking, Portage