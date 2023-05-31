Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I see the reports showing hate.

They talk about reproductive rights, and to hate the other side. They talk about gay rights, and to hate the other side. They talk about what our children can or cannot read, and to hate the other side. They talk about gun reform, and to hate the other side.

Sorry, I cannot hate.

We need to talk about these issues and how they affect Americans. Do not bring hate into the equation. We need to show reason. We need to show compassion. We need to show understanding and a willingness for all to pursue their happiness and fulfillment of their dreams.

Their dreams may be different than ours, but that is OK.

We are all the same. We are cut of the same cloth, and must be able to help each other without hate.

Stand up for your brothers and sisters -- not in hate, but in the truth. We all need each other to become all we can be.

Americans for all the people. God bless America.

End the hate.

Mike Schou, Sauk City

