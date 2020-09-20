It's time to stop gerrymandering -- Dave Topp

Gerrymandering has been the life blood of the Republican Party in Wisconsin for the last 10 years. Gerrymandering has been taken to the extreme by Republicans since 2011, and they want to take it further with this next election.
How can Democrats win a majority of the votes in statewide races, but only win about a third of the seats in the Assembly? Simply, Gerrymandering allows politicians to choose their voters, rather than voters choosing their politicians. Iowa's model of nonpartisan redistricting is a fairer system which we could emulate.
If you wonder why we get the laws we do, or don’t, you need look no further than the non-democratic power the legislative branch currently practices. Topics such as common-sense gun reform, racial justice, and voting in the time of COVID-19, aren't really even discussed or debated at the Capitol.
I believe that every legislator who wants to perpetuate gerrymandering should be voted out of office in the next election. Ask them where they stand. We have no chance of moving forward until they are gone. Bad law is inevitable when power such as this is misused.
Vote and let your voice be heard.
Dave Topp, Madison
