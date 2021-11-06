It's time to show schools the money -- Audrey Pendergast

I was delighted to read about the proposal in the state Legislature that would add early literacy screening and intervention for Wisconsin public schools. It is long overdue.
Today, students are very diverse and have different backgrounds. Some come from dysfunctional families. Too many fathers are incarcerated, and too many mothers are unable to make enough money to support a family. Sometimes parents have little education, and some barely speak English. Some students have physical and mental disabilities. Some have autism or dyslexia.
I am a confirmed believer in "outcome-based education" developed by William Spady. It was his idea to address these issues with the premise that all children can learn, but not on the same day or in the same way. This requires well-trained teachers, a new curriculum, more counselors and aides.
How do you reach this goal? With financial support. Just "show me the money."
Audrey Pendergast, Sun Prairie