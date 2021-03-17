It's time to safely open our libraries -- Colin Barushok

I used to be a regular library patron. I suspect I am not the only bookworm who longs for the chance to go back to the Madison Public Library.
I commend the library for its curbside book pickup, computer use by appointment, and the other COVID-safe services offered during the pandemic. But the most enjoyable feature of the public library is the option to browse the stacks with no particular book in mind. I miss the option to pop in just to look at the newspapers. And since so many of us work from home these days, I yearn for a place to go and something to do.
I’ll admit it: I’ve been going to my favorite bar and restaurant just to get out of the house, even though I know that beer is less healthy for me than books, and that social distancing is difficult. It’s my strong opinion that COVID-19 safety is possible at the public library.
If bars and restaurants can be open with precautions, so can the library. Open the libraries.
Colin Barushok, Madison