It's time to recall the School Board -- Karl Bethke

Given the repeated violent episodes at East High School in Madison, it is painfully obvious that Madison School District leaders are incapable of running the education of Madison students.
It is time to recall the entire Madison School Board and fire Superintendent Carlton Jenkins. When one-third of the students at East are staying home because they fear for their safety, that's a problem. Expel the hooligans and sex offenders causing the problems.
The parochial and charter schools had better prepare for an influx of students -- no caring parent is going to send their children to Madison schools with these problems.
Karl Bethke, Madison