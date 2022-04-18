It's time to make Madison famous -- Seth Huebner

Madison was once a cutting-edge center of democracy innovation in the world.

With liberal democracy in crisis globally, and with globalization, plutocracy and pollution placing ever-greater demands on governments, liberalism needs a better system for cultivating trust and unity across society. We also need a vastly better system for holding government accountable.

In its day, the Wisconsin Idea was a pioneering attempt to create such a democratic operating system. Enabling citizens to run their country is the obvious civic mission of all public education, which is not in conflict with capitalism but rather an improvement to it. The idea of government “of, by and for” the people that Abe Lincoln spoke of at Gettysburg needs to finally become a reality.

Rigorous democracy would, in effect, constitute a second American Revolution.

While universities and labor unions have always been under heavy political attack, the Wisconsin Idea can and should be bipartisan. Progressives need to learn how to see it that way.

It’s time to remake universities. It’s time to make Madison world famous.

Seth Huebner, Suamico