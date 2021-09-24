It's time to do our share for climate -- William H. Tishler

Well, here it is. The disastrous impact of global warming has arrived just as leading scientists have predicted. With it has come the catastrophic conditions hitting the West, South and East coasts. And it is just a matter of time before similar disasters arrive.
Now we are teetering on the edge of a horrifying calamity. Why? Because we have ignored the vulnerability of Mother Nature with our extravagant and unsustainable lifestyle. Plus we have ignorant and spineless politicians who refuse to deter this coming disaster.
Billions are going to be spent on damage repair. Sadly, future generations will have to pay dearly for this. How could we leave our descendants this kind of legacy? With more foresight and respect for nature, we could have spent all this money on better planning and and better building to prevent this in the first place. When will we learn that Mother Nature always has the last word.
But there still is hope for our future. We can make a vigorous effort to change our wasteful ways. We must also vote out climate-denying politicians, end the policies that led to this emergency, and stop emitting greenhouse gasses at our current rate.
Past generations of Americans have met serious disasters in the past. Now it is time for us to step up and do our share.
William H. Tishler, Fitchburg