It's time to ban military weapons -- Karin Frederick

It began before my children were of school age with a handgun shooting in Winnetka, Illinois. It continues as my grandchildren attend school: Columbine High School, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Sandy Hook Elementary, Robb Elementary -- there are too many to list.

The carnage has escalated as automatic and semi-automatic weapons have been used. Why is owning a military-grade weapon available for non-military use? Our moral compass is definitely skewed when “rights” are more important than our children’s lives, safety and mental health. Background checks, "red flag" laws, waiting periods before weapon purchase won’t solve this problem -- but can help.

Banning assault weapons is the most important change we need to make. Hunters can still hunt, handgun owners can keep their weapons, but the chance of someone spraying bullets in a classroom would lessen. How many more children have to suffer? How much more carnage will it take before we put commonsense gun laws in place and ban non-military use of military weapons?

Karin Frederick, Lake Geneva