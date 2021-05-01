It's time for us to share vaccines -- Nick Utphall

I am greatly relieved at the news that the United States has belatedly opened its reserves to share vaccines with more of the world in desperate need. It's been shameful and dangerous that official policy was to hoard vaccine, which we never intended to use.
Our Bible readings in worship lately have included the admonishment, "How does God's love abide in anyone who has the world's goods and sees a sibling in need and yet refuses to help?" (1 John 3:17) At long last, we have seen and stopped our refusal.
This reading is in stark contrast to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson questioning, "If you have a vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?" Perhaps, if an encouragement to love isn't the answer, another admonishment from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would prompt our actions: "We must learn to live together as [siblings] or perish together as fools."
The Rev. Nick Utphall, Madison