UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh raised the bar for athletic standards when, without qualms, he fired Wisconsin's football coach Paul Chryst midseason and overlooked Jim Leonard for head football coach.

Those were football decisions, an area he had experience in personally. OK.

Now on to basketball. Coach Greg Gard has a problem relating to players, which caused him to lose several experienced players who left the program. By losing those players we have inexperienced players who are not ready much of the time to close out a game. Shooting percentages are lukewarm, and the air at the Kohl Center is stale -- lacking energy.

Our athletic director stated recently he hadn’t even thought of firing Gard, he likes the players because they are fighters and the fans are passionate. Really? For how long?

Gard was handed the job on a platter when his predecessor, Bo Ryan, left midseason. But the program is not much further along. Gard should realize it is time to pass the baton. These are tough standards -- but equally fair.

Susan Kennedy, Fitchburg

