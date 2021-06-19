It's time for a new national pledge -- Robert Barger

Republican leaders have spent the last five years enabling the former president’s lies to the point they’re now complicit in them. Therefore, any “investigation” conducted by them is similar to having O.J. Simpson investigate the deaths of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.
The continued push to find something wrong with the 2020 election (hint: there wasn’t any) coupled with our own Legislature’s ideas to promote “patriotism” has prompted me to compose a new pledge of allegiance:
"I pledge allegiance to the results of the 2020 presidential election, and to the Republic which allows free elections, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all (not just white Christians)."
I find it shocking that I had to include that last bit, but recent events indicate it’s needed. Also, I dropped the “under God” because it doesn’t specify what “God” they’re referring to. I think it’s time to revert back to the wording prior to the 1950s to be more inclusive.
Robert Barger, Columbus